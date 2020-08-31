Camex Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore, down 62.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore in June 2020 down 62.5% from Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020 down 124.73% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 98.31% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2019.
Camex shares closed at 16.50 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.
|Camex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.12
|30.33
|35.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.12
|30.33
|35.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.71
|6.13
|12.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.46
|15.41
|20.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|3.14
|-2.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|2.18
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.67
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|2.82
|1.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.04
|1.51
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.23
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.19
|1.54
|Interest
|0.02
|0.21
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1.30
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.00
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.00
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am