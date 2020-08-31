Camex Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore, down 62.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.12 crore in June 2020 down 62.5% from Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020 down 124.73% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 98.31% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2019.

Camex shares closed at 16.50 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.