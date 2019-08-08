Camex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.00 crore in June 2019 up 16.13% from Rs. 30.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2019 down 5.48% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2019 down 18.35% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2018.

Camex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2018.

Camex shares closed at 23.35 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and -35.14% over the last 12 months.