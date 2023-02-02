 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Camex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 40.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 down 40.9% from Rs. 51.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 133.57% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

Camex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.33 30.58 51.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.33 30.58 51.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 4.24 10.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.73 28.76 39.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.93 -3.91 -2.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.91 0.92 1.08
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 1.03 1.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.54 1.62
Other Income 0.35 0.58 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.04 1.82
Interest 0.34 0.18 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.51 -0.13 1.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.51 -0.13 1.58
Tax -0.06 -0.06 0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -0.08 1.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -0.08 1.31
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.07 1.29
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.07 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.07 1.29
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.07 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited