Camex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 40.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 down 40.9% from Rs. 51.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 133.57% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.