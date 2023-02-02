Camex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 40.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 down 40.9% from Rs. 51.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 133.57% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Camex shares closed at 30.95 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Camex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.33
|30.58
|51.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.33
|30.58
|51.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|4.24
|10.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.73
|28.76
|39.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.93
|-3.91
|-2.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.92
|1.08
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|1.03
|1.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.54
|1.62
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.58
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.04
|1.82
|Interest
|0.34
|0.18
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.13
|1.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-0.13
|1.58
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-0.08
|1.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-0.08
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.07
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.07
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.07
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.07
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited