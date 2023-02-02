English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Camex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 40.9% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 down 40.9% from Rs. 51.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 133.57% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 104.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    Camex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3330.5851.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3330.5851.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.074.2410.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.7328.7639.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.93-3.91-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.921.08
    Depreciation0.080.080.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.121.031.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.541.62
    Other Income0.350.580.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.041.82
    Interest0.340.180.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.131.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.131.58
    Tax-0.06-0.060.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.081.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.081.31
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.071.29
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.071.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.071.29
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.071.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited