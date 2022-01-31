Camex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.33 crore, up 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.33 crore in December 2021 up 9.61% from Rs. 46.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021 up 47.13% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021 up 29.75% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2020.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2020.

Camex shares closed at 33.15 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 107.19% over the last 12 months.