Camex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.83 crore, up 74.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.83 crore in December 2020 up 74.77% from Rs. 26.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 up 6953.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2020 up 295% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Camex shares closed at 16.75 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.53% over the last 12 months.