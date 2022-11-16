 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Camex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in September 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 259.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 121.52% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

Camex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.52 44.69 34.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.52 44.69 34.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.99 10.48 13.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.76 24.91 16.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.80 7.18 1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.89 1.12
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.04 0.84 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 0.31 0.52
Other Income 0.21 0.22 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.53 0.57
Interest 0.21 0.31 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 0.22 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 0.22 0.43
Tax -0.06 0.17 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 0.04 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 0.04 0.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.41 0.04 0.26
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.04 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.40 0.04 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.04 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.40 0.04 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

