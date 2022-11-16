English
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Camex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in September 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 259.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 121.52% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

    Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

    Camex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5244.6934.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5244.6934.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.9910.4813.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.7624.9116.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.807.181.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.891.12
    Depreciation0.090.090.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.040.841.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.470.310.52
    Other Income0.210.220.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.530.57
    Interest0.210.310.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.470.220.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.470.220.43
    Tax-0.060.170.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.410.040.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.410.040.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.410.040.26
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.040.25
    Diluted EPS-0.400.040.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.040.25
    Diluted EPS-0.400.040.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Camex #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am