Camex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in September 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 259.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 121.52% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.