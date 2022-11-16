Camex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in September 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 259.71% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 121.52% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.
Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.
|Camex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.52
|44.69
|34.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.52
|44.69
|34.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.99
|10.48
|13.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.76
|24.91
|16.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.80
|7.18
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.89
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|0.84
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.31
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.22
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.53
|0.57
|Interest
|0.21
|0.31
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.22
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|0.22
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.04
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.04
|0.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.41
|0.04
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.04
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.04
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.04
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.04
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited