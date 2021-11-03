Camex Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.03 crore, down 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.03 crore in September 2021 down 7.28% from Rs. 36.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 up 43.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Camex shares closed at 29.85 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 106.57% over the last 12 months.