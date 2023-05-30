Camex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore, down 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore in March 2023 down 26.76% from Rs. 55.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 71.24% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 up 2720% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Camex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2022.

Camex shares closed at 25.46 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.