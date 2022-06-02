English
    Camex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.74% from Rs. 51.05 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022 up 353.11% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 95.58% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

    Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2021.

    Camex shares closed at 27.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.

    Camex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.0053.1451.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.0053.1451.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.4710.0017.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.9644.5033.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-5.46-6.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.081.25
    Depreciation0.200.230.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.911.073.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.411.710.70
    Other Income0.260.200.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.151.910.88
    Interest0.530.240.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.681.670.40
    Exceptional Items3.20----
    P/L Before Tax2.521.670.40
    Tax0.430.30-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.091.380.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.091.380.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.091.380.46
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.350.49
    Diluted EPS2.111.350.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.350.49
    Diluted EPS2.111.350.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Camex #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
