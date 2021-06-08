Camex Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.05 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.05 crore in March 2021 up 48.6% from Rs. 34.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 429.24% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021 up 14.14% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2020.

Camex shares closed at 31.70 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.28% returns over the last 6 months and 130.55% over the last 12 months.