Camex Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore, up 162.45% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore in June 2021 up 162.45% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 down 139.98% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.
Camex shares closed at 30.80 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.25% returns over the last 6 months and 124.82% over the last 12 months.
|Camex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.08
|51.05
|14.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.08
|51.05
|14.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.90
|17.23
|3.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.73
|33.87
|8.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.18
|-6.01
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.25
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.25
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|3.78
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.70
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.18
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.88
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.39
|0.48
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.40
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|0.40
|-0.24
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|0.46
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|0.46
|-0.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.54
|0.46
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.49
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.49
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.49
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.49
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited