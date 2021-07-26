Camex Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore, up 162.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore in June 2021 up 162.45% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 down 139.98% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Camex shares closed at 30.80 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.25% returns over the last 6 months and 124.82% over the last 12 months.