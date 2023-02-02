Camex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore, down 42.9% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30.34 31.52 53.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30.34 31.52 53.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 3.99 10.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 27.73 28.76 44.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.93 -2.80 -5.46 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.91 0.92 1.08 Depreciation 0.08 0.09 0.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.13 1.04 1.07 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.47 1.71 Other Income 0.29 0.21 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.26 1.91 Interest 0.36 0.21 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.47 1.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.47 1.67 Tax -0.06 -0.06 0.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.41 1.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.41 1.38 Minority Interest 0.04 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.49 -0.41 1.38 Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.52 -0.40 1.35 Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.40 1.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.52 -0.40 1.35 Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.40 1.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited