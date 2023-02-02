 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Camex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore, down 42.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore in December 2022 down 42.9% from Rs. 53.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 135.35% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 107.01% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021. Camex shares closed at 30.95 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.50% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30.3431.5253.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.3431.5253.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.073.9910.00
Purchase of Traded Goods27.7328.7644.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.93-2.80-5.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.910.921.08
Depreciation0.080.090.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.131.041.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.471.71
Other Income0.290.210.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.261.91
Interest0.360.210.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.471.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.471.67
Tax-0.06-0.060.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.411.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.411.38
Minority Interest0.04----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.49-0.411.38
Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.52-0.401.35
Diluted EPS-0.52-0.401.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.52-0.401.35
Diluted EPS-0.52-0.401.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
