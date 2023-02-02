English
    Camex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore, down 42.9% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camex are:Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore in December 2022 down 42.9% from Rs. 53.14 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 135.35% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 107.01% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.Camex shares closed at 30.95 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.50% over the last 12 months.
    Camex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3431.5253.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3431.5253.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.073.9910.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.7328.7644.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.93-2.80-5.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.921.08
    Depreciation0.080.090.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.131.041.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.471.71
    Other Income0.290.210.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.261.91
    Interest0.360.210.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.471.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.471.67
    Tax-0.06-0.060.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.411.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.411.38
    Minority Interest0.04----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.49-0.411.38
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.401.35
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.401.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.401.35
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.401.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited