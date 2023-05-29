Cambridge Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, up 66.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore in March 2023 up 66.12% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 119.05% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 up 17300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Cambridge Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 62.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.98% over the last 12 months.