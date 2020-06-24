Cambridge Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in March 2020 up 20.25% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 51.29% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 129.9% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.
Cambridge Tech shares closed at 18.15 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.
|Cambridge Technology Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.38
|8.49
|6.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.38
|8.49
|6.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.67
|0.59
|0.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.99
|6.11
|5.91
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.50
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|1.05
|1.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.24
|-1.16
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.18
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.42
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.20
|0.36
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.06
|-1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|0.06
|-1.20
|Tax
|0.08
|0.16
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.10
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.10
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|19.63
|19.63
|19.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.05
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.05
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.05
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.05
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:53 am