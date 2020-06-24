Cambridge Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in March 2020 up 20.25% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 51.29% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 129.9% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 18.15 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.