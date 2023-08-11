English
    Cambridge Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore, up 34.9% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore in June 2023 up 34.9% from Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 56.23% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 28.15% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

    Cambridge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

    Cambridge Tech shares closed at 58.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.

    Cambridge Technology Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4819.5613.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4819.5613.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2911.809.25
    Depreciation0.600.630.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.296.582.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.290.552.00
    Other Income0.790.561.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.081.113.36
    Interest0.520.470.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.560.653.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.560.653.22
    Tax0.290.340.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.280.312.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.280.312.92
    Equity Share Capital19.6319.6319.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.161.49
    Diluted EPS0.650.161.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.161.49
    Diluted EPS0.650.161.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

