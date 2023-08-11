Cambridge Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore, up 34.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore in June 2023 up 34.9% from Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 56.23% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 28.15% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

Cambridge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 58.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.