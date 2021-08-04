Cambridge Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, up 24.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in June 2021 up 24.43% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 47.4% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021 up 9.84% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2020.

Cambridge Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2020.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 89.30 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.79% returns over the last 6 months and 420.70% over the last 12 months.