Cambridge Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.