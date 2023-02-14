 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cambridge Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.21 14.59 12.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.21 14.59 12.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.47 10.08 8.36
Depreciation 0.46 0.20 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.34 2.97 2.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 1.34 1.72
Other Income 0.67 -0.24 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 1.10 1.94
Interest 0.38 0.23 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 0.87 1.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.23 0.87 1.79
Tax 0.40 0.37 0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.50 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.50 1.47
Equity Share Capital 19.63 19.63 19.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.26 0.75
Diluted EPS -0.09 0.26 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.26 0.75
Diluted EPS -0.09 0.26 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited