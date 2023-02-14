Cambridge Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.
Cambridge Tech shares closed at 55.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cambridge Technology Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.21
|14.59
|12.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.21
|14.59
|12.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.47
|10.08
|8.36
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.20
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.34
|2.97
|2.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.34
|1.72
|Other Income
|0.67
|-0.24
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|1.10
|1.94
|Interest
|0.38
|0.23
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.87
|1.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|0.87
|1.79
|Tax
|0.40
|0.37
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.50
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.50
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|19.63
|19.63
|19.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited