    Cambridge Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, up 19.98% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 54.7% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

    Cambridge Tech shares closed at 55.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.36% over the last 12 months.

    Cambridge Technology Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.2114.5912.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.2114.5912.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4710.088.36
    Depreciation0.460.200.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.342.972.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.071.341.72
    Other Income0.67-0.240.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.601.101.94
    Interest0.380.230.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.871.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.871.79
    Tax0.400.370.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.501.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.501.47
    Equity Share Capital19.6319.6319.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.260.75
    Diluted EPS-0.090.260.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.260.75
    Diluted EPS-0.090.260.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am