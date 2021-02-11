Cambridge Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 32.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in December 2020 up 32.3% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 up 1807.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020 up 177.17% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

Cambridge Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 39.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.90% returns over the last 6 months and 51.34% over the last 12 months.