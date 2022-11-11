Cambridge Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 48.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 27.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 down 20.31% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2021.

Cambridge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 65.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.70% over the last 12 months.