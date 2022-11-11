English
    Cambridge Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 48.97% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 27.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 down 20.31% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2021.

    Cambridge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

    Close

    Cambridge Tech shares closed at 65.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.70% over the last 12 months.

    Cambridge Technology Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.4936.4027.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.4936.4027.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2118.2514.54
    Depreciation1.831.731.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9410.568.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.505.873.27
    Other Income-0.211.600.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.297.463.62
    Interest0.260.180.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.037.283.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.037.283.47
    Tax0.520.290.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.516.993.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.516.993.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.516.993.29
    Equity Share Capital19.6319.6319.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.773.561.67
    Diluted EPS0.773.561.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.773.561.67
    Diluted EPS0.773.561.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

