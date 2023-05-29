Cambridge Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 111.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in March 2023 up 111.69% from Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 110.89% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 21.66% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 62.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.98% over the last 12 months.