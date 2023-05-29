English
    Cambridge Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 111.69% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in March 2023 up 111.69% from Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 110.89% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 21.66% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

    Cambridge Tech shares closed at 62.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.98% over the last 12 months.

    Cambridge Technology Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.6342.4829.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.6342.4829.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6125.5117.10
    Depreciation3.052.131.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6014.526.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.370.324.02
    Other Income0.870.670.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.230.994.98
    Interest1.950.420.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.280.574.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.280.574.87
    Tax0.660.521.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.380.053.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.380.053.71
    Minority Interest-0.02----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.400.053.71
    Equity Share Capital19.6319.6319.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.021.89
    Diluted EPS-0.210.021.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.021.89
    Diluted EPS-0.210.021.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

