Cambridge Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 111.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in March 2023 up 111.69% from Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 110.89% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 21.66% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.
Cambridge Tech shares closed at 62.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.98% over the last 12 months.
|Cambridge Technology Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.63
|42.48
|29.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.63
|42.48
|29.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.61
|25.51
|17.10
|Depreciation
|3.05
|2.13
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.60
|14.52
|6.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.37
|0.32
|4.02
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.67
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.23
|0.99
|4.98
|Interest
|1.95
|0.42
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.57
|4.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.57
|4.87
|Tax
|0.66
|0.52
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|0.05
|3.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.05
|3.71
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.40
|0.05
|3.71
|Equity Share Capital
|19.63
|19.63
|19.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.02
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.02
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.02
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.02
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited