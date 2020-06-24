Cambridge Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.71 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.71 crore in March 2020 down 5.39% from Rs. 28.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 91.24% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 down 20.78% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2019.

Cambridge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2019.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 18.15 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.