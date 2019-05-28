Cambridge Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore, down 1.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.24 crore in March 2019 down 1.76% from Rs. 28.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2019 down 30.7% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2019 up 5.41% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2018.

Cambridge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2018.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 53.35 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and -1.30% over the last 12 months.