Cambridge Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore, up 44.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore in June 2023 up 44.92% from Rs. 36.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2023 down 148.01% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 98.15% from Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2022.

Cambridge Tech shares closed at 58.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.16% over the last 12 months.