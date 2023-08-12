English
    Cambridge Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore, up 44.92% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cambridge Technology Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore in June 2023 up 44.92% from Rs. 36.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2023 down 148.01% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 98.15% from Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2022.

    Cambridge Tech shares closed at 58.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.16% over the last 12 months.

    Cambridge Technology Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.7561.6336.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.7561.6336.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.5337.6118.25
    Depreciation2.323.051.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7119.6010.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.821.375.87
    Other Income0.670.871.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.152.237.46
    Interest1.121.950.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.270.287.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.270.287.28
    Tax0.310.660.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.58-0.386.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.58-0.386.99
    Minority Interest0.23-0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.36-0.406.99
    Equity Share Capital19.6319.6319.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.71-0.213.56
    Diluted EPS-1.71-0.213.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.71-0.213.56
    Diluted EPS-1.71-0.213.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

