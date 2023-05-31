California Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 161.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 161.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 78.36% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

California Soft shares closed at 14.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.67% returns over the last 6 months and -45.44% over the last 12 months.