California Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 81.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 81.98% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 99.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.56% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.