California Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 81.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for California Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 81.98% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 99.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.56% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

California Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 1.02 4.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 1.02 4.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.20 0.20
Depreciation 0.20 0.21 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.10 1.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49
Tax 0.00 0.25 0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.26 0.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.26 0.98
Equity Share Capital 15.46 15.46 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.17 0.64
Diluted EPS -- 0.17 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.17 0.64
Diluted EPS -- 0.17 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited