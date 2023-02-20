California Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 81.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 81.98% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 99.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.56% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

California Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

California Soft shares closed at 18.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.05% returns over the last 6 months and -56.71% over the last 12 months.