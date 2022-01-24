California Soft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 900% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in December 2021 up 900% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021 up 624.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021 up 1216.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

California Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

California Soft shares closed at 45.45 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 304.00% returns over the last 6 months and 399.45% over the last 12 months.