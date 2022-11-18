California Soft Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 69.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 69.49% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 90.44% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 73.23% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

California Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

California Soft shares closed at 21.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.99% returns over the last 6 months and -31.75% over the last 12 months.