California Soft Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 503.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in September 2021 up 503.6% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021 up 1410.85% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021 up 767.74% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

California Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

California Soft shares closed at 35.80 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 326.19% returns over the last 6 months and 323.67% over the last 12 months.