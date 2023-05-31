California Soft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 161.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for California Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 161.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 78.36% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
California Soft shares closed at 14.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.86% returns over the last 6 months and -42.77% over the last 12 months.
|California Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.72
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.72
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.34
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.20
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.17
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.00
|-0.81
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.00
|-0.81
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.00
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|0.00
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.00
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|0.00
|-2.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|0.00
|-2.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.45
|0.00
|-2.07
|Equity Share Capital
|15.46
|15.46
|15.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.00
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|--
|-1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.00
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|--
|-1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited