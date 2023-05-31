English
    California Soft Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 161.11% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for California Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 161.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 78.36% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 29.82% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    California Soft shares closed at 14.65 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.86% returns over the last 6 months and -42.77% over the last 12 months.

    California Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.720.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.720.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.340.25
    Depreciation0.220.200.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.170.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.620.00-0.81
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.620.00-0.81
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.620.00-0.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.620.00-0.81
    Tax-0.170.001.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.450.00-2.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.450.00-2.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.450.00-2.07
    Equity Share Capital15.4615.4615.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.00-1.34
    Diluted EPS-0.29---1.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.00-1.34
    Diluted EPS-0.29---1.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm