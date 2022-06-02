California Soft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for California Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 364.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 418.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
California Soft shares closed at 24.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 141.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|California Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|4.00
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|4.00
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.20
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.88
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|1.44
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|1.49
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|1.49
|-0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|1.49
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|1.49
|-0.41
|Tax
|1.25
|0.51
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.07
|0.98
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.07
|0.98
|-0.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.07
|0.98
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|15.46
|15.46
|15.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|0.64
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|0.64
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|0.64
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|0.64
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited