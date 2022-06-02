 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
California Soft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for California Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 364.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 418.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

California Soft shares closed at 24.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 141.21% over the last 12 months.

California Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 4.00 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 4.00 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.20 0.07
Depreciation 0.24 0.88 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 1.44 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 1.49 -0.41
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 1.49 -0.41
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.81 1.49 -0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.81 1.49 -0.41
Tax 1.25 0.51 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.07 0.98 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.07 0.98 -0.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.07 0.98 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 15.46 15.46 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 0.64 -0.29
Diluted EPS -1.34 0.64 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 0.64 -0.29
Diluted EPS -1.34 0.64 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

