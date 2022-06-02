California Soft Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 364.7% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 418.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

California Soft shares closed at 24.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 141.21% over the last 12 months.