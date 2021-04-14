California Soft Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 21.41% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 80.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

California Soft shares closed at 9.20 on April 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.