California Soft Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

April 14, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for California Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 21.41% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 80.7% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

California Soft shares closed at 9.20 on April 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.

Close
California Software
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.40--
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.150.40--
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.120.10
Depreciation0.30----
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.200.100.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.18-0.73
Other Income----0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.18-0.57
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.410.18-0.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.410.18-0.57
Tax0.040.05--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.14-0.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.14-0.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.440.14-0.57
Equity Share Capital15.4615.4612.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.290.09-0.46
Diluted EPS-0.290.09-0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.290.09-0.46
Diluted EPS-0.290.09-0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #California Soft #California Software #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 14, 2021 02:11 pm

