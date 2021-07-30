California Soft Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 900% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in June 2021 up 900% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2021 up 1551.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2021 up 1538.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

California Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

California Soft shares closed at 14.20 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.19% returns over the last 6 months and 73.17% over the last 12 months.