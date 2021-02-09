California Soft Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 31.17% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

California Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

California Soft shares closed at 9.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.18% over the last 12 months.