Calcom Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.02 crore, up 62.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.02 crore in September 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 24.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 168.78% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2022 up 121.79% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 148.15 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.39% returns over the last 6 months and 132.39% over the last 12 months.