you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Calcom Vision Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.20 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Calcom Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.20 crore in September 2020 down 7.35% from Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020 down 60.4% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020 down 39.46% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2019.

Calcom Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2019.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 23.25 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 59.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.18% over the last 12 months.

Calcom Vision
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.203.4815.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.203.4815.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.081.7410.67
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.411.010.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.891.242.23
Depreciation0.220.220.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.750.531.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.67-1.261.24
Other Income0.000.010.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.67-1.251.29
Interest0.330.300.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.33-1.550.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.33-1.550.84
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.33-1.550.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.33-1.550.84
Equity Share Capital10.5410.5410.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.32-1.470.80
Diluted EPS0.32-1.460.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.32-1.470.80
Diluted EPS0.32-1.460.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Calcom Vision #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Results

