Calcom Vision Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.20 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.20 crore in September 2020 down 7.35% from Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020 down 60.4% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020 down 39.46% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2019.

Calcom Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2019.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 22.00 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.51% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.