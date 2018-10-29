Calcom Vision Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, up 105.92% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in September 2018 up 105.92% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2018 up 41.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2018 up 52.75% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2017.

Calcom Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2017.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 23.05 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given 40.38% returns over the last 6 months and 134.49% over the last 12 months.