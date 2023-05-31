Calcom Vision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.88 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.88 crore in March 2023 up 22.85% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 5.46% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2023 up 40.89% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2022.

Calcom Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 166.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.25% over the last 12 months.