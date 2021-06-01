Calcom Vision Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, up 176.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in March 2021 up 176.76% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021 up 701.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021 up 1606.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2020.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 29.00 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.42% returns over the last 6 months and 34.26% over the last 12 months.