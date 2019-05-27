Calcom Vision Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore, up 108.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore in March 2019 up 108.56% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 down 64.09% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2019 up 192.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

Calcom Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2018.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 26.40 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 120.00% over the last 12 months.