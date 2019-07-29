Calcom Vision Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore, up 20.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Calcom Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore in June 2019 up 20.71% from Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 up 32.67% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2018.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 18.55 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.19% returns over the last 6 months and 60.61% over the last 12 months.