Calcom Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.09 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Calcom Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 1223.79% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Calcom Vision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.09 39.02 30.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.09 39.02 30.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.40 34.74 24.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.80 -4.64 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.79 4.49 3.94
Depreciation 0.62 0.57 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.25 1.12 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.24 2.73 0.50
Other Income 0.10 0.16 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.34 2.89 0.51
Interest 0.88 0.84 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.46 2.06 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.46 2.06 -0.16
Tax 0.62 0.52 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.84 1.54 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.84 1.54 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 12.79 12.76 10.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.21 -0.15
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.18 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.21 -0.15
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.18 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited