Calcom Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.09 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 1223.79% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.