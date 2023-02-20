Calcom Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.09 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 1223.79% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 135.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.40% returns over the last 6 months and -9.78% over the last 12 months.